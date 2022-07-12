Work starts on “world’s longest” rail tunnel

When completed the 64km Brenner Base tunnel will be the world's longest railway tunnel

The Gola del Sill – Pfons section (Lot H41) involves a total of 22.5km of twin parallel railway tunnels between Gola del Sill, near the Alpine city of Innsbruck in the north, to the Town of Pfons, further south.

The Brenner Base Tunnel project underneath the Alps is part of the Scandinavia-Mediterranean corridor of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and, when completed, will be the longest railway tunnel in the world at 64km.

The tunnel is being built by Webuild and its Swiss subsidiary, CSC Costruzioni in a 50-50 joint venture with partner Implenia.

The joint-venture was awarded the contract by BBT SE, a European public limited company created for the development of the tunnel.

The 22.5km Gola del Sill – Pfons section will include 38 cross-passages plus access tunnels, exploratory tunnels and an underground emergency stop at Innsbruck. The contract also includes a new bridge to be built over the Brennero A13 highway.

Webuild expects this section of the project to create up to 400 direct jobs and more than 1,000 jobs across the supply chain.

Webuild is already working on other sections of the Brenner Base Tunnel, including the Isarco River underpass and Mules 2 – 3 in Italy, having completed Tulfes – Pfons in Austria. It is also building the railways between Fortezza and Ponte Gardena, south of the tunnel.

The company and its subsidiaries are working on 15 projects what will become part of the TEN-T network. Together these total about 400km of roads and railways linking five transport corridors across Europe.

