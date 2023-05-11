Worker killed on Irish construction site

Police were called to the Ballyteganpark site in Gorey at around 9:30am yesterday (Thursday 10th May). The victim, a man in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene and his body taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, according to a report in the Irish Mirror.

In a statement, Ireland’s Health & Safety Authority said: “The HSA are aware of this fatal incident and have launched an investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

A source told the Irish Mirror: “It looks like it was a workplace machinery accident.”

A Garda (police) spokesman said: “At approximately 9:15am on Wednesday 10th May, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a man in his late 30s was fatally injured while working on a building site in Gorey, County Wexford.

“The scene is preserved and both the HSA and local coroner have been notified.”

Donal Kenny, leader of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council, said: “It’s a devastating thing to happen. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family.

“A man goes out to do an honest day’s work and unfortunately comes to a tragic end, it’s actually heartbreaking.

“It’ll be tough on the lads who were working with him too, it’s such a sad situation.”

