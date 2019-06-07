Worker trapped in unguarded crushing machine

The screening machine had no safety guard

Leeds Magistrates court heard how, on 18th March 2015, Josh Mathieson, aged 22, was operating an Extec 5000 Turbo stone screening machine at North Dean Business Park in Halifax when his arm became trapped between the moving belt and the roller.

Josh Mathieson had to be cut free from the machine, and sustained a punctured lung, three broken ribs, a fracture to the top half of his right arm and nerve damage.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that there was a lack of guarding on the machine which is used to crush and grade recycled aggregate stone.

MJB Excavations & Plant Hire Ltd pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £33,350.00 and ordered to pay £950 in costs.

HSE inspector Sarah Lee said after the hearing: “This injury was easily preventable, and the risk from the unguarded machine should have been identified. Employers should make sure they properly assess and apply effective control measures to minimise the risk from dangerous parts of machinery.”