Workman appoints head of safety and compliance

Chartered safety practitioner Amy Farr has moved to Workman from Calford Seaden.

At Workman her role is to help the 120-strong building consultancy team achieve compliance on behalf of clients, many of whom have become the principal accountable person (PAP) under the Building Safety Act (BSA), legally obliged to ensure that fire and structural safety is properly managed.

Her focus will be in providing technical review and compliance audits for built assets, in support of the PAP requirements and with institutional-level rigour; along with oversight and risk-control reporting where responsible persons are in control of direct health and safety management and implementation.

Workman partner Edward Moore said: “As an established and respected industry expert, Amy’s leadership in this area will unite and direct the firm’s specialists who are passionate about delivering the progress that the BSA has brought to the commercial real estate sector. Amy’s focus on CDM and building safety strategy will enhance our team’s range and scope of services across both building consultancy and property management.”

Amy Farr said: “I look forward to bringing my skills and expertise to bear on behalf of Workman’s valued clients and teams.”

Workman LLP claims to be the UK’s largest independently owned commercial property management and building consultancy firm, employing more than 800 staff across 11 UK offices.

