World’s first hydrogen-electric MEWP is both Speedy and Nifty

The new HR17E can operate for up to five days on a single charge, says Speedy

The zero carbon mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) is now available from Speedy depots under an exclusive three-year deal with Niftylift.

Speedy says that the hydrogen-powered HR17E articulating boom platform is the first viable alternative to diesel-powered equipment available on the market.

The hydrogen-electric MEWP can typically be operated for up to five days on a single electric charge, with additional range available from the on-board hydrogen fuel cell.

The new platform is part of a £9m investment in sustainable powered access products. The company says that it wants to innovate and collaborate with the value chain to deliver sustainable specialist products for customers to meet their carbon reduction targets.

The new hydrogen-electric HR17 was developed from the existing diesel-powered HeightRider 17 four-wheel drive machine. A hybrid diesel-electric version is already available.

Built Niftylift’s factory in Milton Keynes with technical support from Speedy Hire, the first of the hydrogen-electric HR17Es will be delivered to Speedy Hire’s Innovation Centre in Milton Keynes this month.

Speedy Hire chief executive Dan Evans said: “We have a strong history of leading the market in combining product innovation and sustainability, and our collaboration with NiftyLift is yet another example of that. Our sustainable growth strategy, Velocity, sets out a clear direction for the business to deliver long term benefits to our customers, our people and our investors and this is a strong example of Velocity in action."

“Our investment and collaboration with Niftylift enable us to accelerate the sustainable and technological evolution in the sectors where we operate and supports our ambitious plan to become a net zero business by 2040, ten years ahead of the government target, whilst also enduring commercial sustainability against traditional alternatives for our customers.”

Andrew Briggs, powered access managing director at Speedy Hire, said: “The phenomenal single charging capability of the Niftylift hydrogen-electric powered access platform is the powered access equivalent of launching a new vehicle with a thousand-mile range, and that is before you add the additional capacity of the hydrogen fuel cell.

“This innovation will enable our customers to hire a game-changing and repeatable on-site solution, that helps them meet their operational net zero targets of the future.”

Niftylift managing director, John Keely, said: “Speedy Hire’s vision, collaborative support, and willingness to commit to such an important project has helped us to solve a huge issue facing the powered access industry. With our new hydrogen-electric HR15E and HR17E, Speedy can provide its customers with a long-term net zero solution for on-site machine charging – a world-first and a massive step forward for the powered access industry.”

