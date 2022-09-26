WSP completes acquisition of Capita units

WSP House in London's Chancery Lane

The £60m acquisition adds about 1,000 staff to WSP’s UK workforce, more than £90m in annual revenues and expands its strategic advisory offering.

Capita REI provides advisory, design, engineering, environmental and project management services for land, building and infrastructure owners; GLH provides advice to developers and investors.

Mark Naysmith, chief executive of WSP UK & EMEA, said. “We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues from Capita REI and GL Hearn as the matching capabilities and cultures will boost WSP’s expertise in our core markets. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic ambitions in these markets and will support the diversification of our strategic advisory offering into adjacent markets.”

WSP president Alexandre L’Heureux added: “Through the acquisitions of Capita REI, GL Hearn and the recently announced Wood’s Environment & Infrastructure closing, WSP will enhance its scale, strengthen its value proposition, and accelerate its growth potential in the UK.”

However, WSP's planned £625.9m aquisition of RSP now looks to be off the table, with Tetra Tech coming in with a higher bid of £636m.

