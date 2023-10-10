XCMG dealer recruits sales chief

Tony Reeves

Tony Reeves joins Rygor Plant with plant sales experience at Hyundai, Promac Solutions and Miller UK, as well as with Clark Equipment New Zealand down under.

Rygor Plant sells XCMG earthmoving machinery in central southern England. It is a spin-off from Wiltshire commercial vehicle dealer Rygor Group, which was subject to a management buyout in November 2022.

Tony Reeves said: “The XCMG brand is new to the UK marketplace and there’s lots of positive buzz around the huge capability of their industry leading products, so I can’t wait to support my team as they showcase the full range.

“As a business, Rygor Plant is an equally exciting venture for me professionally. It’s a forward-thinking and dynamic business, and although it’s a new player in the plant machinery sector, its team is exceptional, dedicated and incredibly knowledgeable. It’s an exciting time, and I’m looking forward to expanding our team and building, developing and nurturing relationships with our existing customers, and to building profitable, long-standing partnerships with new customers.”

Rygor commercial director Rish Channa said: “Our business has already been supporting construction industry customers for decades and our sales team understands the unique requirements of this fast-paced, specialist industry. We know without a shadow of a doubt that Tony’s wealth of knowledge of both the UK’s and worldwide marketplace, combined with an emphasis on growth, development, and account management, will ensure our customers receive the highest quality service level and return on investment possible, to positively impact their own businesses.”

