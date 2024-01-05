Yorkshire and Leicester acquisitions for Hydroscand

The Leicester Hose & Hydraulics team

Hydroscand is a Swedish company, active in the UK since 2002, that specialises in fitting and repairing hydraulic hoses.

It acquisitions of Yorkshire Hose & Fittings and Leicester Hose & Hydraulics both completed on 31st December 2023.

Established in Doncaster in 1992 , Yorkshire Hose & Fittings (YHF) originally focused on the local mining industry. Founder Paul Jeffs will leave the company immediately. Scott Kennedy will stay with the business and support its development and integration.

YHF was already a Hydroscand distributor and now provides a base for is HoseExpress mobile hose replacement business to expand in South Yorkshire.

Paul Jeffs said: “It seems like only yesterday that Yorkshire Hose & Fittings was founded by Ian Gambles and myself. Scott joined us in 1995 and has been an integral part of the company ever since. Having dealt with Hydroscand for many years, I am happy in the knowledge that YHF will go from strength to strength under their control. I wish them all the very best.”

Leicester Hose & Hydraulics was established in 2004. Founder Gary Brooks will work with Rebecca Galley, Hydroscand’s UK managing director, to help integrate LHH.

“After 20 successful years of LHH, we are very excited to start a new era joining

the Hydroscand team,” said Gary Brooks. “This partnership will ensure that we will continue to be the number one supplier in the Leicester and surrounding areas.”

