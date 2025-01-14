Yorkshire names seven for non-infrastructure works

Keighley Marley Wastewater Treatment Works, delivered by Kier during the AMP7 regulatory period

Barhale, Galliford Try, Glanua, Kier, Mott MacDonald Bentley, Tilbury Douglas, and Ward & Burke have been selected by Yorkshire Water for its AMP8 complex non-infrastructure works framework.

The value of the framework is £850m across the five-year period 2025 to 2030, asset management period eight (AMP8).

The chosen seven will provide civil engineering, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation and building capability and expertise to the water company as it increases investment in its clean water and wastewater networks across Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Water is planning its largest environmental investment programme to date in the AMP8 period, with plans to invest £8.3bn recently approved by Ofwat, the water industry regulator.

Rachael Fox, head of programme delivery at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re looking forward to working with our chosen partners as we embark on an ambitious investment programme from 2025. There’s a big challenge ahead – not only to meet new regulatory requirements, but to meet customer expectations too – and effective collaboration will be key to our success.”

