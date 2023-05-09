Yorkshire Water alerts firms to £3bn AMP8 contracts

The organisation is looking to procure an alliance to deliver its stormwater programme, which is expected to be £1.3bn of investment over the next 10 years to reduce sewage overflows into watercourses.

Alongside this, Yorkshire Water is looking to procure two non-infrastructure framework agreements – one for complex schemes and one for more minor works. These two frameworks will look to deliver £1.5bn of water and wastewater asset investment over the next 10 years, ensuring continued service to customers and protection of the environment.

Partners will be required to provide expertise, guidance, support and resources in design, planning, management, and delivery of assets. This will include new assets, renewals, modifications, maintenance, and refurbishment works.

AMP8 is the eighth asset management period for the water industry since its privatisation in 1989. AMP8 runs from 2025 to 2030. The intention is that AMP8 contracts will run through AMP9 (2030-35) as well.

Andy Clark, head of commercial at Yorkshire Water, said: “We are currently working with customers, stakeholders and regulators to finalise programmes of work to be included in the AMP8 period, which will form part of our largest ever environmental investment programme.

“We want to really challenge ourselves as we look to the future of our delivery plan, recognising the need to evolve our processes and how we do business, to deliver the best possible value for our customers in these challenging times.

“We are looking to hear from organisations with the expertise to deliver our ambitious goals over the AMP8 period and beyond.”

Rachael Fox, head of programme delivery, said: “We want to build sustainable, long-term relationships with our partners, with a view to collaboratively delivering our £3bn capital programme successfully and continuing into AMP9.”

Interested parties are invited to attend a supplier briefing hosted by Yorkshire Water in Bradford on Monday 5th June 2023.

To register interest, see www.eventbrite.com

