Yorkshire Water names M&E suppliers

The framework contracts are divided into two lots – complex and minor works –valued at £750m and £300m respectively.

They form part of Yorkshire Water’s investment in assets and infrastructure during the next regulated asset management period – AMP7 – which runs from 2020 to 2025.

Yorkshire Water’s head of programme delivery, Mark Baker, said: “This is the second phase of our procurement process and we would like to welcome our MEICA partners to support our ambitions and challenges into AMP7. The MEICA framework partners will join our civils partners and Yorkshire Water in developing our enterprise delivery model.

“Through this new model, we’re looking to form a collaborative, innovative and efficient delivery vehicle with a focus on engineering excellence and our carbon targets, utilising a ‘programme first’ approach. We are confident that this will ensure we achieve our challenges going into AMP7.”

The selected contractors are:

Complex MEICA:

Barhale & Doosan Enpure JV

Eric Wright Water

Glan Agua

Interserve Construction

Mott MacDonald Bentley

Ward & Burke

Minor MEICA:

ACIEM

CHG Systems

Eric Wright Water

Interserve Construction

Kemada

North Midland

S&B Utilities

Ward & Burke

Interserve Construction’s infrastructure managing director, Chris Tyerman, said: “Having worked with Yorkshire Water for a number of years on previous frameworks this is another fantastic result for our water business. Interserve Construction works for a range of utility companies in the UK and these contract wins further demonstrate our strong credibility in regulated industries and our successful strategy in accumulating framework partnerships.”

Other Interserve customers in the UK water sector include Severn Trent Water, Wessex Water, South West Water, United Utilities and Thames Water.

