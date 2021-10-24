Demolition contractor puts dust suppression on board

The Dynaset HPW-Dust on-board dust suppression system was supplied and installed by hydraulic attachment specialist ECY Haulmark.

I&R Demolition director Ryan Tomlinson decided to use an on-board system rather than ae traditional dust suppression system after doing some research. He reckons that the on-board setup offers significant benefits and cost savings compared to mobile/trailer based units or hosepipes trailing across site.

The new on-board system has a self-contained tank mounted on a frame with a pump system installed behind the cab of the machine. The tank on the Doosan DX255 can hold 350 litres of water and typically requires refilling every three or four days when the machine is active all day. A fine mist is atomised at the touch of a button in the cab, so water is only used when required, and at the exact point of demolition activity.

The set up incorporates a Dynaset HPW pump installation that converts the hydraulic power of the mobile machine into high-pressure water mist. It is integrated onto the base machine with water hoses connected and installed up to the attachment head or where the dust suppression is needed to get the maximum effect. It creates an effective high pressure dust control with optimal water consumption, he says, as high pressure water uses less water and gives better dust suppression performances with a smaller water drop size than traditional low pressure dust suppression systems.

The Dynaset HPW-DUST piston-to-piston pump converts the hydraulic power into high pressure water, which is pumped to the dust suppression nozzles, creating the atomized water mist.

ECY Haulmark says that the HPW-DUST is easy to install onto any mobile machine and is suitable for demolition machinery, excavators, screeners and crushers. The nozzles of the HPW-DUST are installed either straight to the attachment head or anywhere dust suppression is needed.