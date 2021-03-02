  1. Instagram
Tue March 02 2021

Entry-level transport for compact plant

Digger Blogger | 12:00, Wed February 24 2021

Brian James Trailers has launched what it describes as ‘an entry-level plant trailer’, which makes it sounds like its for those just starting out in the business but aren’t very practiced at it yet.

Actually Brian James’ new trailer is ‘entry-level’ only in the sense that it is designed for transporting small and low ground clearance machinery, and it only costs about two grand.

The Eco Plant range of beavertail plant trailers is ideal for the transportation of scissor lifts, access platforms and mini-diggers, the manufacturer says. It boast a gross weight of 2,600kg which, combined with a low unladen weight, facilitates a high carrying capacity in a small package.

It comes in two variants – one with a bed size of 2.3 metres long by 1.1 metres wide and a larger variant with a bed that is 2.5 metres by 1.5 metres.

Full LED lighting, spare wheel, multiple anchor points, heavy duty jockey wheel and cast steel lockable coupling head all come as standard. Optional extras include digger bucket rest, ‘super-grip’ pads, machine stop bar, manual winch and tie down straps. Remote tyre pressure monitoring and Datatag security ID is also available.

Lewis James, managing director of Brian James Trailers, said: “Our family-run business, now in its third generation, has always been well known for its car transporters which demand the very highest quality and performance. In recent years we have expanded and developed a range of commercial and plant trailers that are now recognised as setting industry standards and have grown to become our biggest selling ranges. For our Eco Plant, we’ve adopted the same build quality and design excellence to create a market-leading range of trailers ideally suited to maintenance engineers, warehouse operators and building contractors.”

With a five-year chassis warranty and a UK network of more than 36 dealers, the Eco Plant range is priced at just £1,949 for the smaller 515-1122 model and £2,049 for the larger 515-2222 model, with delivery to your local dealer included in the price.

