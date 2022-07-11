  1. Instagram
Mon July 11 2022

Hitachi adds short-tail ZX135W-7 to wheeled excavator range

Digger Blogger | 10:00, Thu July 07 2022

Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe (HCME) has expanded its range of wheeled excavators with the addition of a new 15-tonne short-tail model.

The ZX135W-7 has a compact 360-degree swing radius (1,740mm to the rear and 1,750mm at the front) for working wherever space is limited.

The ZX135W-7 has the same engine as the larger ZX155W-7 model but the HIOS V hydraulic system increases front speed and delivers up to 7% less fuel consumption than the previous Zaxis-6 range.

With the Zaxis-7 cab, the seat and console have a synchronised motion to help the operator put in a full day’s shift. For extra comfort, the console and switches have been tweaked and there are features such as cruise control, automatic transmission and an optional ride control system to suppresses vibrations from the front attachment. Added functionality to the screen and joysticks, and the auto working brake, have also been incorporated.

Visibility from the cab is boosted by a 270-degree bird’s-eye view from the Aerial Angle camera system. Operators can choose from six image options on the monitor to view the surrounds. The view through the cab’s front window is also improved by the slimmer steering column (with wider adjustment angle) and smaller steering wheel.

 

