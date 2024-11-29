Houlihan gives Hitachi a whirl

Houlihan & Co, based in Sunbury on Thames, has long been a JCB customer. Last year it bought 11 new 14-tonne JCB 140X tracked excavators and a pair of 16-tonne JS160 excavators, taking its JCB fleet to more than 30 machines. [See Houlihans tools up.]

Now it has decided to invest in Hitachi machinery and has bought a ZX210LC-7 and four ZX130LCN-7 crawler excavators.

They have all been supplied with Leica GPS machine control, factory fitted by Hitachi Construction Machinery UK’s in-house Hitachi Connected Technology team.

Founded in 1972, Houlihan has grown into a £100m construction business with more than 600 employees. It delivers groundworks, civil engineering, infrastructure and concrete frame services across London and the southeast of England. It works with most leading house-building companies and the new Hitachi excavators will be used for roads, drainage and foundations on developments across the region.

Managing director Richard Knight says: “We chose to invest in Hitachi, based on Hitachi’s excellent reputation, quality and performance of their machinery, giving confidence to the operators, resulting in high production outputs and reliability.”