Hyundai claims 30% fuel savings for loader with CVT

The ZF CVT – continuously variable transmission – system is designed to provide optimised power matching, continually changing the ratios of hydraulic to mechanical energy, depending on load and speed. This keeps engine revs low and smooths the acceleration. During deceleration, the CVT acts as a brake, reducing wear on the service brake and prolonging the life of the axle oil.

The 26.5-tonne Hyundai HL975A CVT is part of Hyundai’s A-series machines that comply with the European Stage V emission levels.

According to Hyundai, the variable transmission delivers fuel savings up to 30% compared to conventional transmission, depending on the application, without any sacrifice in performance or power. Traction control, intelligent inching, and automatic differential lock management help to cope with various conditions, it says.

Also standard on this machine is Hyundai’s onboard weighing system technology, as are additional control, monitoring and maintenance features.

Optional safety features include AAVM (Advanced Around View Monitoring), giving 360° vision in all directions with nine different views. AAVM also includes IMOD (Intelligent Moving Object Detection). And there is an optional radar system that detects obstacles behind the machine, even in the dark, with no blind spots. The distance between the obstacle and the loader is displayed on the secondary monitor.

There is also a new cab, designed for comfort. The air suspension seat comes with heating as standard. Vibration reduction technology keeps the sound level down to 70 dB. The audio system has a Bluetooth radio, USB and AUX input. And an optional remote door control allows operators to open the cab door remotely while approaching the machine.

On the maintenance front, there is Hyundai’s Hi-MATE remote management system that gives access to service and diagnostic information. ECD (Engine Connected Diagnostics) supports the service technicians and dealers with a diagnostics report (via e-mail, mobile, app or the Hi-MATE telematics system) on the engine performance. The report generated by Hi-MATE allows improved fleet management by sending monthly e-mail reports including a summary of the operation and the fuel consumption analysis.