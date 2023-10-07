Komatsu extends 3D machine guidance across the range

Komatsu is now offering Smart Construction’s 3D Machine Guidance Kit as an enhancement for a broad range of standard Komatsu machines as well as mixed fleets.

The 3D Machine Guidance Kit technology will be an available add-on for crawler and wheeled excavators of any brand from 13 tonnes to 120 tonnes. The kit also offers a range of configurations for machines across all generations.

By purchasing an excavator with the 3D Machine Guidance Kit, customers will be able to operate their machines with 2D and 3D machine guidance. The 3D Machine Guidance Kit can be customised with various optional additions such as a tilt bucket and couplers kit, two-piece boom kit, super long front kit, and SATEL radio kit. These options allow the kit to better accommodate each customer's machine configurations and operating conditions.

“The 3D Machine Guidance Kit is the result of extensive efforts by Komatsu to deliver a truly user-friendly system, giving the operator a level of digital assistance whatever the requirement,” said Richard Clement, deputy general manager of Smart Construction.

Product marketing manager Jim Venerus said: “Customers tell us that productivity, real-time jobsite information, and keeping pace with digital transformation are some of their biggest challenges today. Komatsu has developed the 3D Machine Guidance Kit in response to these needs.”

He added: “One of the main benefits of the 3D Machine Guidance Kit, through ease of installation, is its ability to digitally transform any excavator, of any generation, at any time. Combined with Komatsu’s connected services, the 3D Machine Guidance Kit meets the common challenges of our customers today to deliver productivity gains via 2D and 3D machine guidance, real-time connectivity, and the ability to make data-driven decisions.”