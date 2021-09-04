Komatsu unwraps PW98MR-11 wheeled midi excavator

This Stage V compliant update is 5% more productive than the predecessor PW98MR-10 model, Komatsu says, with faster hoisting and swing operations speed.

It features lower fuel consumption – 10% less thirsty than the older model – improved operator comfort and optimised access to all service positions.

It is also has a 20mm lower head-height than before, making it more compact.

The PW98MR-11 meets EU Stage V emissions regulations, with no need for a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) aftertreatment (so no AdBlue refilling).

“This perfect match between size and performance efficiency was a focus for Komatsu designers,” says Alex Visentin, Komatsu Europe product manager for compact wheeled excavators. “The operator can concentrate on the work in front of the machine and worry less about rear swing impact in confined areas; this makes the machine exceptionally versatile, with the lowest running cost in its class, without the expenses of an SCR system.” He concludes: “On the European market today, no other manufacturer can guarantee such a unique combination”.

Proportional joysticks control attachments and the standard high flow auxiliary hydraulics. Optional Komatsu integrated attachment control also grants versatility when a high variety of attachments are used.

Travel direction, undercarriage attachments, and manual/automatic axle lock can be actuated by switches on the control joysticks or the dashboard. Without removing the hand from the right joystick, you can switch its function from boom operation to undercarriage control for control over the parallel dozer blade.

Although it is clearly not a crane, Komatsu is marketing this machine as “a first choice for heavy-duty lifting applications” as well as simple excavating tasks in narrow alleys, road construction sites and for sewer construction work. Its swing boom design allows digging parallel to buildings or barriers, and the protected two piece boom cylinder grants safer truck loading operation. When working on slippery and/or uneven surfaces the standard 100% differential lock on both axles provides direct traction.