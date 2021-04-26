Liebherr completes Gen8 excavator family

Designed and manufactured by Liebherr-France SAS in Colmar, the R 928 G8 sits between the R 926 G8 and the R 930 G8 and shares many features with those models. Weighing less than 30 tonnes, it has the same superstructure and equipment as the R 926 G8 and the same LC or NLC undercarriage as the R 930 G8.

The R 928 G8 crawler excavator is characterised by high drawbar pull, excellent load-bearing capacity and a large bucket, Liebherr says, meaning that it can hold its own with machines that are heavier than the R 926 G8 and lighter than the R 930 G8.

Liebherr Generation 8 crawler excavators have been reworked to deliver higher tear and breakout forces compared to the previous generation. The torque of the superstructure has also been increased and fuel consumption reduced by improved inertia in the rotary drive.