Liebherr wheeled loaders reach Generation 8

One of the key differences between the new models and the old is that the lift arm has been redesigned to increase breakout, holding and lowering forces.

Liebherr says that it has also improved the z-bar kinematics, the working hydraulics and the engine power.

The three models, L 526, L 538 and L 546, in the latest Generation 8 have bucket sizes between 2.2 and 3.0 cubic metres in their standard version.

The new L 526 has around 20% more engine power and more than 20% higher breakout forces than its predecessor, the manufacturer says. The L 538 and L 546 models also benefit from performance increases, with optimised travel drive providing increased traction.

Liebherr has reinforced the steel construction of the front section of the loaders for handling heavy loads. The optimised z-bar kinematics with electro-hydraulic pilot controls has larger hydraulic cylinders and more powerful working pumps. These combine to give faster cycle times, even with heavy attachments such as high dump buckets or log grapples.

For applications that requiring different attachments, there is a quick coupler and the automatic Likufix quick-coupler system, which allows the operator to change between mechanical and hydraulic working tools from the cab at the touch of a button.

A new bucket-tilt assist feature is designed to help shake ‘sticky’ material out of the bucket, like damp soil or compost.

Other on-board tech includes active personnel detection with brake assistant. This optional assistance system, installed at the rear of the machine, warns the operator of dangers behind. The system can distinguishes between humans and objects using smart sensors. As soon as the active personnel detection emits a warning signal, the brake assistant automatically reduces the speed of the wheel loader to a standstill to avoid collision.

The new are characterised by a higher maximum torque at a lower nominal speed. In this way, performance and efficiency can be increased with no increase in fuel consumption. More powerful hydraulic components, such as larger travel motors and travel pumps, provide greater traction in all three models and thus faster loading cycles.

Reinforcement has also been added to the axles and travel drive components; depending on the model, all three wheel loaders have larger front or rear axles than their predecessors.

Performance data of the new mid-sized Liebherr wheeled loaders (in standard versions)