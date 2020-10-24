Lynch adopts the new GKD tech for Cat diggers

Machine control manufacturer GKD Technologies has been supplying L Lynch Plant Hire since 2017. GKD has a team of preferred installers who work with Lynch Plant. The machines are located all over the UK and installations on new machines are taking place every week nationwide.

One of the latest installations for L Lynch Plant Hire – by Ryan Andres, managing director of RK Plant Engineers – was for a pair of 2RCI (rated capacity indicators) on a brace of CAT 308 excavators that Lynch has recently added to its growing fleet.

What makes this system unique, GKD says, is that it was designed specifically for the CAT 308 machine by GKD and uses the capabilities of the 2RCI system with full protection and slew walls, including offset boom monitoring with motion cuts.

Ryan Andres explains: “This new system, based on the standard 2RCi, has been adapted to work exclusively on the Cat 308 machine with full electro-hydraulic motion cuts, which is the main difference between a standard 2RCi and a 308RCi, also using direct drive angle sensor to monitor boom swing. This new system is another example of the versatility of GKD safety systems.”

GKD reckons that Lynch Plant Hire is ahead of the game when it comes to this sort of innovation, and it was Lynch that approached GKD asking for a rated capacity indicator for the Cat 308. Lynch was the first company to adopt this system following its development.

GKD marketing director Nigel Baseley says: “The Cat 308 is quite a unique machine in that it combines mechanical and electronic control of the hydraulics. This means that a standard 2RCi rated capacity indicator is not suitable for this model. Hence when Lynch approached GKD for a solution our R&D department developed a special version of the system to adapt to the functions of the machine that are controlled electronically. This new 2RCi system has an additional electronic controller that works with the Cat 308 machine."