McHale supplies Cornish mine

McHale Komatsu will deliver machinery to mine-owner Tungsten West including two fleets of EU Stage V-compliant HD785‑8 rigid dump trucks, each paired with a PC2000‑11 excavator for loading.

As part of this agreement, McHale Komatsu has partnered with Komatsu Finance to provide flexible financing solutions for the equipment supplied. Since 1st January, Komatsu Finance has been available across the UK on all new Komatsu Utility, Construction, and Mining equipment, offering customers streamlined access to competitive funding and supporting investment in modern, efficient machinery.

Jeff Court, CEO, Tungsten West, said: “Partnering with McHale Komatsu ensures that, as we move towards production, we have access to world-class equipment, service support, and flexible financing from a recognised industry leader.

“This collaboration is central to our commitment to restarting production at Hemerdon, an operation that is both globally significant as a resource and deeply beneficial at a local level, whilst upholding operational excellence and long-term sustainability.”

