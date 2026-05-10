Dig Dig UK buys Yanmar SV26

Dig Dig UK has worked across the North West for 20 years, delivering technically demanding flood defence and water authority works. The new mini excavator is designed for constricted flood defence and utilities sites.

DigDigUK's Stephen Morton has used the SV26 for light and heavy jobs as a flood defence specialist...

The SV26 supports trenching, service installation and excavation around live infrastructure, combining a transport width of 1,550mm with a max digging depth of 2,995 mm, while weighing just 2,740kg. The company often uses it on confined sites.

Dig Dig UK founder Stephen Morton said,“ We do a lot of work around cables on utilities sites, so precision matters,” he explains. “The SV26 is extremely strong, very well balanced and just a great little all-rounder.”

The excavator has also taken on heavier duties where access has ruled out larger machines. On one recent project, the team used the SV26 to construct a stone compound within a tight working area. “There wasn’t enough room to get a bigger machine in,” Stephen explains. “We were levelling and pushing out 20-tonne loads of stone, and it handled it no problem.”

The machine was bought from Mellor Plant. Morton has strong ties with owner Gordon Hayes. “You can have a great machine, but if the dealer support isn’t there, it makes life difficult,” Morton says. “If I ring Mellor Plant, they respond straight away. They know our machines inside out, and if we need a part, they send the engineer with it.”

Morton has also used the machine for personal landscaping projects, including building an ambitious new play castle for his daughter, transforming a wooden play structure with turrets, a drawbridge, and underground tunnel.