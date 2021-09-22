Robinson first with Hyundai's slimmed 20-tonner

The HX210A is the new 20-tonne excavator from Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe.

It is a slimmed-down version of the HX220A, with the upper structure’s overall width reduced by 240mm. There is also a 40mm reduction in the rear overhang, which adds to stability and helps for working on confined construction sites or alongside roads.

Hyundai says the HX210A is not so much a replacement for the HX220A but rather an alternative option aimed at the general hire market.

The first HX220A in the UK has been sold by dealer Taylor & Braithwaite to CG Robinson, a 30-year family business based in Darington offering plant hire, agricultural and grounds maintenance, among other services.

CG Robinson runs a mixed fleet of excavators, which already includes a number of Hyundai machines in the popular eight- and 14-tonne categories.

Its new HX210A is currently working on hire to a large residential development in Stockton on Tees. The 20-tonner was drafted in to move a large volume of stockpiled soil, which had not been sealed and was therefore was very wet and heavy.

“It had its work cut out and it did so without complaint,” says operator Ray Wallace.

Taylor & Braithwaite managing director Ian Burton explains some of the benefits of the HX210A, aside from its size. “Where the HX220A is powered by a Cummins B6.7 engine at Stage 5, the HX210A has a B4.5 unit, also meeting Stage V regulations. The smaller engine carries Cummins’ innovative all-in-one exhaust after-treatment package which reduces emissions but also reduces maintenance time and costs. The smaller engine also does away with the requirement for EGR [exhaust gas recirculation]. Again, this offers a cost-saving when it comes to maintenance, increases fuel economy and also increases service intervals.”

Reduced fuel consumption is aided by a new electronic pump fuel control (EPFC) system, which improves the fine control of the excavator and also allows the operator to tailor the machine for the job being undertaken. The full colour monitor in the cab will show the operator real-time and average fuel consumption figures, allowing him or her to alter their operating style to achieve the best fuel figures. Hyundai claims the smaller engine can reduce daily fuel burn figures by up to 24% over the six-cylinder HX220X model without EPFC.

Ian Burton says: “The HX210A is an ideal solution for those wanting a more fuel-efficient and lower-cost excavator and as a hire market machine, Hyundai has hit the spot. It’s a tough machine that can do exactly what someone will buy it for, move earth, and it will do it very well indeed.”