Sat September 05 2020

Swedish six-tonner is built for comfort

Digger Blogger | 12:00, Tue September 01 2020

Volvo is touting its new F generation ECR58 as “the industry’s most comfortable compact excavator”.

According to Volvo Construction Equipment, customer clinics reckoned the six-tonne ECR58 delivered better control and smoother combined operations than many bigger excavators.

Changes within the cab include a simplified workstation and modified seat-to-joystick position, while still being suspended together. A fully opening front window and slide side window help with all-around visibility.

The suite of attachments tailored to this machine includes buckets, breakers, thumbs, plus a new Tilt Quick Coupler – with a tilting angle of up to 2 x 90°. Hydraulic attachments can be operated from the proportional fingertip controls, and flow settings are customisable with new work modes. A short press on the work mode button on the dashboard display will take the operator to a menu where machine settings can be matched to the attachment installed.

Volvo CE says that the ECR58 F generation “marks the beginnings of a new philosophy for Volvo’s compact excavator range – one that matches superior performance and intelligent features with ease of use and a modern and innovative design”.

Engine D2.6H
Gross power kW 35.5
Net power kW 35
. . . at engine speed r/min 2 200
Operating weight kg 5 840
Bucket capacity m3 0.114
Travel speed km/h 2.6 / 4.5
  mph 1.6 / 2.8
Slewing speed r/min 8.7
Breakout force kN 41.9
Tear out force (arm breakout force) kN 28.4
Overall width mm 2,000
Overall length mm 5,193
Main hydraulic pump max. flow l/min 143
Boom swing angle, left / right angle 75 / 55

 

