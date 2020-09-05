Swedish six-tonner is built for comfort

According to Volvo Construction Equipment, customer clinics reckoned the six-tonne ECR58 delivered better control and smoother combined operations than many bigger excavators.

Changes within the cab include a simplified workstation and modified seat-to-joystick position, while still being suspended together. A fully opening front window and slide side window help with all-around visibility.

The suite of attachments tailored to this machine includes buckets, breakers, thumbs, plus a new Tilt Quick Coupler – with a tilting angle of up to 2 x 90°. Hydraulic attachments can be operated from the proportional fingertip controls, and flow settings are customisable with new work modes. A short press on the work mode button on the dashboard display will take the operator to a menu where machine settings can be matched to the attachment installed.

Volvo CE says that the ECR58 F generation “marks the beginnings of a new philosophy for Volvo’s compact excavator range – one that matches superior performance and intelligent features with ease of use and a modern and innovative design”.