Swedish six-tonner is built for comfort

According to Volvo Construction Equipment, customer clinics reckoned the six-tonne ECR58 delivered better control and smoother combined operations than many bigger excavators.
Changes within the cab include a simplified workstation and modified seat-to-joystick position, while still being suspended together. A fully opening front window and slide side window help with all-around visibility.
The suite of attachments tailored to this machine includes buckets, breakers, thumbs, plus a new Tilt Quick Coupler – with a tilting angle of up to 2 x 90°. Hydraulic attachments can be operated from the proportional fingertip controls, and flow settings are customisable with new work modes. A short press on the work mode button on the dashboard display will take the operator to a menu where machine settings can be matched to the attachment installed.
Volvo CE says that the ECR58 F generation “marks the beginnings of a new philosophy for Volvo’s compact excavator range – one that matches superior performance and intelligent features with ease of use and a modern and innovative design”.
|Engine
|D2.6H
|Gross power
|kW
|35.5
|Net power
|kW
|35
|. . . at engine speed
|r/min
|2 200
|Operating weight
|kg
|5 840
|Bucket capacity
|m3
|0.114
|Travel speed
|km/h
|2.6 / 4.5
|mph
|1.6 / 2.8
|Slewing speed
|r/min
|8.7
|Breakout force
|kN
|41.9
|Tear out force (arm breakout force)
|kN
|28.4
|Overall width
|mm
|2,000
|Overall length
|mm
|5,193
|Main hydraulic pump max. flow
|l/min
|143
|Boom swing angle, left / right
|angle
|75 / 55