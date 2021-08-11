Synergy digs deeper with special application excavators



Synergy has selected the ZX350-7 special application models, shipped directly from Japan, for working on the HS2 high-speed railway project.

Four of the new models are capable of removing soil from a 30-metre digging depth and are equipped with 1.55 cubic metre buckets. The fifth has a 25-metre digging depth and 1.30 cubic metre bucket. Compared to traditional methods of below-ground excavation (such as the use of skips, cranes and conveyor belts), these special application machines are much quicker, more cost-effective, and have been specifically designed to boost productivity on complex and challenging projects, Hitachi and Synergy say.

All are Stage V-compliant.

“These excavators have been perfectly developed for a variety of underground construction projects and most of them will work on the construction of access tunnels and ventilation shafts on the HS2 project,” says Synergy Plant Hire’s joint managing director, Anthony Fitzpatrick.

“There are not many models like this in the country. Contractors want the highest level of productivity – in fewer cycles – so they can get the job done quicker. A Hitachi CTA is an excellent tool that is designed and built specifically for this kind of application. Furthermore, having a machine that meets Stage V emissions regulations is also important – it’s a mandatory requirement for government guidelines to work on HS2.”

He adds: “We also have two more ZX135US-6 short reach front models joining our fleet, which are ideal for use when space is limited. They will be able to work in conjunction with the new Zaxis-7 excavators with clamshell telescopic arms, so together they will make a great package.”