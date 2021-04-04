The big machine with the short tailswing

The SK380SRLC from Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe (KCME) is its largest short radius (SR) excavator, weighing in at over 36 tonnes.

The smaller working footprint means it can operate within a single carriageway when working on roads.

This machine has a Stage V-compliant turbocharged Hino diesel engine with Power Boost for a quick injection of 10% more beef. The powertrain delivers a drawbar force of 314kN for smooth and steady operation across rough terrain and slopes – even when lifting heavy objects, the Japanese manufacturer says. In addition, the combination of high hydraulic pressure (Heavy Lift) and balanced chassis layout delivers lifting capacity of 12,390kg (from ground level) even when digging at a reach of six metres.

Inside the cab, the premium operator station is sealed and pressurised, with automatic climate control. The Kobelco-branded Grammer seat is air-cushioned and heated. The colour LCD multi-display screen shows fuel consumption, maintenance intervals, digging mode and other operating information. Up to 10 pre-set attachment settings can also be selected from the cabin – the one-touch attachment mode switch converts the hydraulic circuit and flow amount to match attachments.

Safety features includes the tilt-up opening FOPS guard level II that comes as standard, and three standard cameras on the left, right and rear of the machine. Ground level access to the DEF tank and a special lower-access step near the engine simplify maintenance.

A two-piece boom option for the SK380SRLC is promised for later this year, which will provide additional benefits on sites with restricted space, and particularly in maintenance and utilities.

Kobelco product manager Peter Stuijt said: “The arrival of the SK380SRLC is a result of extensive market research and customer feedback, coupled with Kobelco’s extensive experience in innovative technologies. We’re seeing more demand for short radius machines, due to increased requirements for urban infrastructure and utilities, and the SK380SRLC offers all the benefits of a heavy machine, including high power and increased lifting capacity, but in a much smaller working footprint.”