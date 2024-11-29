Volvo completes excavator range revamp

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is further expanding its newest generation of excavators with three models ranging from 28-42 tonnes.

The EC260, EC300 and EC360 excavators complete the new series – all of which offer increased productivity, enhanced safety and a host of cab upgrades, the manufacturer boasts. While the EC300 is a new generation machine, the EC260 and EC360 replace the EC250 and EC350 respectively in Volvo’s line-up.

They are the latest in a series of new generation excavator launches this year, including a couple of demolition models that we reported on here earlier this month. [See Volvo upgrades its demolition excavators.]

The EC260, EC300 and EC360 have the new Volvo cab, with an improved seat, a larger side mirror and additional lights, sunscreens and storage areas, as well as a keyless start with the ability to store multiple operator preference settings. There is also the larger, higher-resolution Co-Pilot display.

New features include Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Detection, with HD camera and new radar detection system, giving operators 360-degree visibility of the machine’s surroundings and the ability to distinguish between objects and humans.

The new three-point access to the cab from the right side of the machine is designed for easier access, operation and servicing.

The machines also benefit from digital solutions such as Volvo Active Control, part of the suite of Dig Assist tools, to speed up operations, with faster cycle times and reduced operating costs. The machine control system, together with an advanced electric joystick, automate boom and bucket movement for precision and efficiency.

The must-have Dig Assist tool provides machine guidance and control technology, while the addition of On-Board Weighing provides real-time insight into the bucket’s load, helping to eliminate overloading, underloading, reweighing and waiting time.

The new models will be available in Europe over the coming months.