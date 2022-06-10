Volvo hauler made from 'fossil-free' steel

While there is plenty of scope for debate about how carbon-free the machine really is, Volvo Construction Equipment says that the steel used to make it was itself made by SSAB without the use of fossil fuels.

The truck was handed over on 1st June 2022 by Volvo CE president Melker Jernberg to long-standing customer NCC, Sweden’s second largest construction contractor.

The handover ceremony was hosted by LeadIt – the Leadership Group for Industry Transition – in conjunction with a United Nations environmental meeting Stockholm attended by US climate envoy (and former secretary of state) John Kerry and Sweden’s climate minister Annika Strandhäll.

Delivery of the truck comes just nine months after Volvo unveiled its concept for using fossil-free steel, as part of the testing of the implementation in an ordinary production setup. While commercial introduction is expected to be gradual with selected customers – and will depend on the availability of the clean steel – the speed of the first handover is intended to demonstrate Volvo’s commitment to helping drive industry transformation towards global climate goals.

Melker Jernberg said: “We are sure that to succeed in decarbonising the construction industry, actors in the value chain will need to collaborate and act. Thanks to our strong partnerships with other driven and forward-thinking companies, we are now able to lead the change towards fossil-free construction and be the first to deliver a machine built using fossil-free steel to a customer. Turning commitments into actions is key to building the world we want to live in.”