Wacker Neuson’s first electric telehander

The TH412e (pictured above) is the first fully-electric telehandler in Wacker Neuson’s zero emission series. It has a bucket lift height of 4.5 meters and has the same performance specification as a conventional diesel-operated machine, the manufacturer says.

The installed 96-Volt lithium ion battery is available in two power ratings, which means that the running and charging times can be coordinated to the work requirements of the user. A battery management system (BMS) monitors charge, increases efficiency and eliminates the risk of a harmful deep discharge.

Also new in the Wacker Neuson zero emission portfolio is the WL28e, and electric wheeled loader (below). It is a big brother to the tried and tested WL20e model.

There are three lithium ion batteries available, to cover different running time requirements. Like with the TH412e telehandler, the integrated battery management system monitors the lithium ion battery. The Eco mode helps to extend the battery running time but, if required, flexible interim charges are also possible.

Finally, also new from Wacker Neuson is this addition to its Dual View dumper family, the DV45. The Dual View concept is that the control panel can be rotated 180 degrees, so you never have to reverse. With the new DV45 model, the electro-hydraulic rotatable cabin can be rotated by 180° at the press of a button on the joystick. In the Multi View mode, it is possible to work in a partially rotated cabin – square on rather than in line – during which the operator has the best view of the side work area.

The automatic skip return returns the cabin at the press of a button to the initial position, during which time the operator can concentrate on driving. Additional safety features include a hill-hold function, an intelligent tilt monitoring and seatbelt monitoring with optional start release.