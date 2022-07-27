1,000th Volvo for Chepstow Plant International

Chepstow Plant International (CPI) placed its first order for 10 Volvo A25 articulated haulers with SMT GB, Volvo’s UK dealer, in 2002 and 20 years later the South Wales-based mineral and aggregates contractor regularly orders more than 100 Volvo machines a year.

Before arriving at CPI’s Chepstow Plant yard in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, the 33.1-tonne L220H wheeled loader, which has been supplied with Volvo’s Co-Pilot - a touchscreen tablet that powers all Volvo Assist platforms, using on-board machine data and high precision sensors to easily complete tasks in less time -took pride of place on the SMT GB stand at Hillhead, featuring a special livery to celebrate 20 years of partnership between the two companies.

Commenting on the order, John Corcoran, managing director, CPI, said: “It’s a proud milestone for myself, the business, and our chairman, Eddie Hayward, that we can install that accolade as a memory of all those transactions, all those livelihoods we’ve positively affected in the industry, and the strategic presence that we’ve developed alongside one of the biggest manufacturing giants on the planet.” Nick Allen, CEO of SMT GB, added: “1,000 machines is an incredible milestone, and we are so grateful for Chepstow Plant’s support over the years. Their honest feedback and willingness to collaborate have challenged us to continuously improve and develop solutions that have a genuinely positive impact on the industry. We look forward to continuing our partnership and finding more ways to innovate together for greater safety and sustainability in the years to come.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk