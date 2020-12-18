£10.5bn NHS framework winners revealed

The new framework, put together by NHS Shared Business Services, runs from 17th December 2020 until 16th December 2023 initially, with the option to extend to 2027.
Over the full seven years the overall value is put at £10.5bn.
Although it is primarily for procurement of construction works across the National Health Service, it is also available for any public sector organisation across the UK to use.
The NHS construction and minor works framework is divided into five lots, according to project value – up to £2.5m, £2.5m-5m, £5m-15m, £15m-35m and £35m+.
The three lower value bands (up to £15m) are also subdivided into 12 regions.
Contractors were limited to bidding for two lots only.
Contractors chosen for Lot 5 (works valued at more than £35m) are:
- BAM
- Balfour Beatty
- Bouygues UK
- John Graham Construction
- John Sisk & Son
- McLaren Construction
- McLaughlin & Harvey
Contractors chosen for Lot 5 (works valued at between £15m and £35m) are:
- BAM
- Galliford Try Construction
- John Graham Construction
- John Sisk & Son
- Kier Construction
- McLaughlin & Harvey
- Morgan Sindall
- Vinci Construction UK
Contractors selected for the various regions in Lots 1 to 3 are:
- Ark Build
- Ashe Construction
- BAM
- Barnes Construction
- Baxall Construction
- Beardwell Construction
- Bowmer + Kirkland
- Caddick Construction
- Carmelcrest
- City Build Manchester
- Conamar Building Services
- Conlon Construction
- Coulson & Son
- Eric Wright Construction
- Esh Construction
- F Parkinson
- Feltham Construction
- G F Tomlinson Building
- Galliford Try Construction
- Gelder
- GMI Construction
- H. Bell & Sons (Rochdale)
- Henry Boot Construction
- Interserve Construction
- J Tomlinson
- John Turner Construction
- Kier Construction
- Logan Construction SE
- Morgan Sindall
- Morris & Spottiswood
- MPH Construction
- MTX Contracts
- P Casey & Co
- Pentaco Construction
- R G Carter Cambridge
- Read Construction
- Recom Solutions
- Red Tree Building Contractors
- Rydon Construction
- Seddon Construction
- SEH French
- Sewell Construction
- Sharkey
- Skanska Construction UK
- Speller Metcalfe Malvern
- Stepnell
- TClarke Contracting
- Warden Construction
- Wates Construction
BAM Construction chief executive James Wimpenny said: “The NHS has a track record of running successful collaborative procurement exercises and it is envisaged that this new agreement will become the vehicle through which a large proportion of advice is sought and procured by clients.”
