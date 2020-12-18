£10.5bn NHS framework winners revealed

The new framework, put together by NHS Shared Business Services, runs from 17th December 2020 until 16th December 2023 initially, with the option to extend to 2027.

Over the full seven years the overall value is put at £10.5bn.

Although it is primarily for procurement of construction works across the National Health Service, it is also available for any public sector organisation across the UK to use.

The NHS construction and minor works framework is divided into five lots, according to project value – up to £2.5m, £2.5m-5m, £5m-15m, £15m-35m and £35m+.

The three lower value bands (up to £15m) are also subdivided into 12 regions.

Contractors were limited to bidding for two lots only.

Contractors chosen for Lot 5 (works valued at more than £35m) are:

BAM

Balfour Beatty

Bouygues UK

John Graham Construction

John Sisk & Son

McLaren Construction

McLaughlin & Harvey

Contractors chosen for Lot 5 (works valued at between £15m and £35m) are:

BAM

Galliford Try Construction

John Graham Construction

John Sisk & Son

Kier Construction

McLaughlin & Harvey

Morgan Sindall

Vinci Construction UK

Contractors selected for the various regions in Lots 1 to 3 are:

Ark Build

Ashe Construction

BAM

Barnes Construction

Baxall Construction

Beardwell Construction

Bowmer + Kirkland

Caddick Construction

Carmelcrest

City Build Manchester

Conamar Building Services

Conlon Construction

Coulson & Son

Eric Wright Construction

Esh Construction

F Parkinson

Feltham Construction

G F Tomlinson Building

Galliford Try Construction

Gelder

GMI Construction

H. Bell & Sons (Rochdale)

Henry Boot Construction

Interserve Construction

J Tomlinson

John Turner Construction

Kier Construction

Logan Construction SE

Morgan Sindall

Morris & Spottiswood

MPH Construction

MTX Contracts

P Casey & Co

Pentaco Construction

R G Carter Cambridge

Read Construction

Recom Solutions

Red Tree Building Contractors

Rydon Construction

Seddon Construction

SEH French

Sewell Construction

Sharkey

Skanska Construction UK

Speller Metcalfe Malvern

Stepnell

TClarke Contracting

Warden Construction

Wates Construction

BAM Construction chief executive James Wimpenny said: “The NHS has a track record of running successful collaborative procurement exercises and it is envisaged that this new agreement will become the vehicle through which a large proportion of advice is sought and procured by clients.”

