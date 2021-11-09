£1.1bn demolition framework out to tender

The framework agreement is valued at £1.1bn over four years and will be open to all public sector bodies.

The framework contains a total of five lots, nine project types and up to 15 geographical regions. The framework will ultimately have a maximum of nine contractors per project type per region per lot.

Pagabo managing director Jason Stapley said that breaking down the lots into smaller geographical regions was intended as a way to provide opportunities for smaller business to get on the list.

“Our role is to facilitate in the best way we can and to do this we ensure that collaboration is encouraged across our ecosystem and the wider built environment network,” he said.

The project types for the demolition and land preparation framework are:

Demolition

Demolition of structures five storeys and below

Demolition of structures six storeys and above

Decommissioning and decontamination

Industrial dismantling and de-planting

Demolition of non-traditional high-rise structures

Land preparation

Bulk earthworks and waste management

Contaminated land remediation

Mine work Remediation

Ground Improvements

The tender documents are available online

The deadline for submissions is 9th December 2021. Selected firms will be announced in February 2022.

