£1.1bn demolition framework out to tender

The framework agreement is valued at £1.1bn over four years and will be open to all public sector bodies.
The framework contains a total of five lots, nine project types and up to 15 geographical regions. The framework will ultimately have a maximum of nine contractors per project type per region per lot.
Pagabo managing director Jason Stapley said that breaking down the lots into smaller geographical regions was intended as a way to provide opportunities for smaller business to get on the list.
“Our role is to facilitate in the best way we can and to do this we ensure that collaboration is encouraged across our ecosystem and the wider built environment network,” he said.
The project types for the demolition and land preparation framework are:
- Demolition of structures five storeys and below
- Demolition of structures six storeys and above
- Decommissioning and decontamination
- Industrial dismantling and de-planting
- Demolition of non-traditional high-rise structures
Land preparation
- Bulk earthworks and waste management
- Contaminated land remediation
- Mine work Remediation
- Ground Improvements
The tender documents are available online
The deadline for submissions is 9th December 2021. Selected firms will be announced in February 2022.
