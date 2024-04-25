McLaughlin & Harvey targets the Midlands

Alexander Stadium

McLaughlin & Harvey has set up a team of 15 in its new Birmingham office, including a couple of project directors hired from major competitors.

Simon Humphrey has more than 28 years of experience in construction, with roles at Bowmore & Kirkland and Wates. Simon Paul brings 36 years of experience with companies including Balfour Beatty and Galliford Try. Both have now joined McLaughlin & Harvey’s Birmingham office as project directors.

McLaughlin & Harvey played a role in the redevelopment of Alexander Stadium in Birmingham ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Its work on Alexander Stadium has continued since then, transforming the stadium’s East and West Stands into teaching and learning facilities for Birmingham City University’s sports sciences department.

McLaughlin & Harvey is also working on various projects in the region for car manufacturer BMW and building materials producer Etex.

McLaughlin & Harvey is also seeing a surge in demand for its advanced manufacturing services, putting up more than seven million sq ft of industrial space nationwide to clients around the UK, including GSK, UPS and Segro.

Regional director John Carlin said: “We are dedicated to expanding our presence in central England with several projects underway across key regional developments. With a history of delivering high-profile developments across the region, we remain committed to supporting businesses and local communities through our construction and civil engineering expertise.”

