£24m big shed scheme planned for Rotherham

The outline planning submission sets out proposals for up to 254,000 sq ft of big shed space on an 8.8 hectare site at Vector 31 at Waleswood, close to Junction 31 of the M1 motorway.

Indicative plans submitted with the application show between seven and nine self-contained, detached units ranging from 12,500 sq ft to 75,000 sq ft, with design and build opportunities also available.

Architect for the scheme is Harris Partnership.

Network Space has a long history with this former colliery site having delivered more than 160,000 sq ft of industrial space across two phases at the adjacent Vector 31 development. The first phase was fully occupied within a year of completion in 2008 and is currently occupied by a range of businesses, including parcel delivery firm Hermes.

Network Space development manager Simon Eaton said: “Given the strong location and market demand, we intend to commence with a first phase of speculative units as soon as possible, whilst maintaining our ability to deliver larger units on a design and build basis.

“The success of our earlier development at Vector 31 demonstrates that this is one of the Yorkshire region’s most sought after locations, offering a strategic central distribution route close to the M1 as well as easy access to Rotherham and Sheffield. The development will therefore serve to meet regional market requirements as well as national occupier needs.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk