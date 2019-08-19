5,000 tonne crane ready for work

Ashley Daniels' photo shows the SGC250 at Hinkley Point C [- click on image to enlarge]

The SGC250, which Belgian lifting contractor Sarens designed and built in house, has a safe lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes at 40 metres radius.

It has been developed specially for Hinkley Point C and is working for the Bylor joint venture of Bouygues Travaux Publics and Laing O’Rourke Construction on a four-year contract worth £20m.

The 250-metre high crane was delivered to site in component parts. Heavy transport specialist Collett took four months to make the 400 deliveries required to get the crane from Avonmouth docks to site.

The photograph above was supplied by Ashley Daniels, head of lifting and temporary works at project client EDF.

