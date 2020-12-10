£600m boost for hospital maintenance

The funding has been released to 178 NHS trusts to cover almost 1,800 maintenance projects. The projects are now under way and are expected to be completed by March 2021.

Trusts were provided an initial allocation based on need and were asked to put forward suitable projects that would deliver maximum impact and best value for money, and could be completed by March 2021. The projects range from ward refurbishments to new electrics and ventilation systems.

The Treasury has also committed an additional £235m for further hospital maintenance works for the next financial year beginning in April 2021.

This is all on top of an additional £450m investment from government to improve hospital accident & emergency departments this winter by expanding waiting areas and increasing the number of treatment cubicles to reduce overcrowding in A&E.

Following last month’s Spending Review, £1.2bn has been ring-fenced for NHS new hospitals and upgrades in 2021/22, on top of the £4.2bn for NHS operational capital funding.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk