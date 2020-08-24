£600m Cavalry Barracks redevelopment moves forward

View of Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow from Thomas Nugent/Creative Commons

With the Irish Guards relocating to Aldershot, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), which manage the assets of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), has agreed to sell the 37-acre site in Hounslow.

Cavalry Barracks is reckoned to be one of the largest brownfield sites in London.

Inland Homes will manage the planning and development process on behalf of equity investors, rather than undertake the construction work itself, enabling it to earn “substantial fees with a significantly reduced investment”, it said.

Completion of the sale to Inland Homes is subject to vacant possession and anticipated to be in August 2021. It then expects to make a planning application for a residentially led mixed use scheme of more than 1,000 homes. The site includes 14 Grade II listed buildings and 19 locally listed buildings together with more than 439 existing residential accommodation units.

The entire site is allocated for a major mixed-use development via a development brief adopted by the London Borough of Hounslow.

Inland Homes chief executive Stephen Wicks said: "This is our fifth MoD transaction and the largest to date. We have an excellent track record in the early delivery of homes on sites such as this, a significant proportion of which will be affordable, which is particularly important in London Boroughs like Hounslow.”

It is a testament to our long and successful track record in Brownfield development that our investors have the confidence to commit significant sums to these projects, particularly in the current challenging economic climate."

