A-Plant buys 124 JCB generators

The £4.5m deal includes JCB generator models G150RS, G200RS, G250RS, G300RS and G500RS.

Mather+Stuart director Gary Orton said: “Following our acquisition by A-Plant in 2016, we have experienced a period of rapid growth, opening nine new service centres and tripling the size of our fleet from 650 generators in January 2016, to over 2,000 in August 2018.

“To support our expansion plans and keep up with customer demand, it is vital that we continually update our fleet. JCB’s extensive range, including the larger rental outputs, provides us with the ideal solution to fit many of our customer requirements.”

All of the generators are from JCB Power Products’ rental-specific RS series. They are powered by Stage IIIA diesel engines and equipped with bund alarms and DSE 8610 synchronising control panels.

They come as standard with the JCB LiveLink for Power telematics system, monitoring fuel use, operating times, coolant temperatures, light loading, phase imbalance and other operating parameters.

The deal is part of an on-going relationship between JCB and A-Plant, which ordered more than £55m of machinery from the manufacturer last year. Over the past three years, A-Plant has spent £140m with JCB.

Tom Greenshields of Greenshields JCB said: “This marks our third year of supplying generators to Mather+Stuart, who have gone from strength to strength. We are happy to be part of their plans to bring innovative solutions to the power hire market.”

A-Plant marketing director Asif Latief said: “Customers tell us that their number one priority is reliability, closely followed by availability and quality, so it is vital that we continue to meet these key requirements.”