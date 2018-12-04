Aarsleff uses its 'vroom' to bring drawings to life

Aarsleff's virtual reality room

The virtual reality room – known to Aarsleff employees as the ‘vroom’ – uses three-dimensional simulation and data mapping technology to bring project drawings to life.

The technology helps estimators in their project proposals, allowing staff to visit project sites, observe site access points to determine appropriate rigs, and see the surrounding environment before ever having to step foot on site.

Aarsleff Ground Engineering has teamed up with software studio Luminous Group to develop a virtual reality application that will enable clients to ‘virtually’ visit their construction site. Users will be able to experience and interact with the ground engineering specialist’s disciplines, from the stabilisation of a slope with ground anchors and soil nails and the installation of a steel sheet or king post wall, to the driving of a precast concrete pile and the filling of an abandoned coal mine with drilling and grouting.

Managing director Kevin Hague said: “In embracing VR, we also hope to tackle the challenge that ‘young people are not interested in construction’ by rolling out the virtual application at careers fairs and university shows. Students and aspiring engineers will be able to walk around on an Aarsleff site, helping them to understand several ground engineering disciplines and learn about the machinery operated on site – all whilst in a safe and engaging way”.

Marketing manager Jessica Banham added: “We’re utilising the technology internally first to bring a new dimension into our estimating process. However we envisage the technology being used for company marketing, health & safety inductions, site training and other applications in the near future.”

Luminous Group founder Ben Bennett said that Aarsleff was “ahead of the curve in embracing virtual reality for their sites”. He said: “We’re just at the beginning of our journey with them and it’s great that they’ve already identified so many potential areas that our technology can aid them with, and there’s no doubt there are likely applications that haven’t even been thought of in the industry yet. VR really is the future of several sectors and construction is certainly one of them.”