Aberdeen begins site investigations for hundreds of homes

Hundreds of homes are being built at the former site of Summerhill Academy

The exploratory work is being carried out on behalf of Aberdeen City Council. It will include digging trial pits and drilling bore holes as well as ground radar and water investigations. It is expected to be completed in September.

The sites are at Kaimhill (approximately 30 homes), Tillydrone (75), Craighill (105), Kincorth (205), Greenferns (350), and Greenferns lanward (150+).

Work on the council’s plans to build 2,000 new council homes resumed earlier this month following a halt caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 369 homes are being built at the former Summerhill Academy and a further 283 at Wellheads Road in Dyce. Almost 200 new homes at Smithfield and Manor Walk had already been built.

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of the council, said: “The sites identified span the city and we look forward to understanding their potential for delivering new homes.”

Any proposals brought forward for the sites under investigation would be subject to the statutory planning assessment process.

