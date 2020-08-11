Aberdeen Harbour awards further contracts

The board of Aberdeen Harbour has awarded has awarded the contracts, which involve the transfer of the remaining caissons from their current storage location in the Cromarty Firth, through to their placement within the new harbour. The 50m-long blocks will form the North ‘Castlegate’ Quay and East ‘Dunnottar’ Quays.

Companies that have been awarded work supporting the various elements of this work include Ocean Kinetics, Caledonian Towage, Miller Plant, Ashleigh Contract and Leiths. Ashleigh Contracts had recently won a £1.6m contract for the completion of a breakwater.

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “Work on site, and the procurement processes that support it, are progressing at pace now and we are pleased to be announcing these further contract awards today. We expect that the first caisson transfer may take place shortly.”

John Henderson, managing director of Ocean Kinetics, said: “Ocean Kinetics has been providing services to Aberdeen Harbour Board in their North Harbour for several years now, but we are delighted to be extending this support to the South Harbour Construction Project. We feel that this is such an important project for the North East of Scotland, whilst work involved demonstrates the highly specialised and diverse nature of the services that Ocean Kinetics can provide the industry.”

Philip Conacher, contracts director at Ashleigh Contracts, said: “We are delighted to be awarded further work for and in support of Aberdeen Harbour Board’s remaining caisson installations, and we very much look forward to a collaborative effort with all those involved in this important next stage of the Aberdeen Harbour Expansion Project.”

Project engineering director Keith Young added, “The use of caissons in constructing the fixed quay elements of the new harbour provides the facilities with incredible heavy-lift capacity, and significantly reduces the amount of concrete required in the construction of the harbour. This feature is one of many being employed in the project to ensure that we construct the new facilities with as little impact on the natural environment as possible.”

More contract awards will be announced in due course.

