Academic promotion for brick pioneer

Gabriela Medero and her brick

Professor Gabriela Medero will use her K-Briq experience to build a pipeline of academic entrepreneurs at Heriot-Watt.

As associate principal for enterprise, Prof Medero is expected to help to drive engagement with entrepreneurial talent as part of the university’s Shaping Tomorrow Together strategy.

A professor of geotechnical and geoenvironmental engineering, Prof Medero developed the K-Briq, made from 90% construction and demolition waste. She spun out her own company, Kenoteq, which is preparing to scale up to commercial production of the K-Briq later this year.

Deputy principal for business and enterprise, Dr Gillian Murray, said: “Professor Medero has an impressive personal track record of driving enterprise through research, commercialising her innovative circular-economy K-Briq. She will provide inspiration and guidance to others which will build the pipeline of new opportunities within Heriot Watt. Her extensive experience, strong management skills and ability to foster productive partnerships will be key to the successful delivery of our Shaping Tomorrow Together strategy.”

Professor Medero said: “Advancing emerging technologies, building interdisciplinary partnerships and commercialising research are key strands of Heriot-Watt’s long history of promoting entrepreneurialism. And its global reach and close collaboration with industry and business means that it is consistently at the forefront of academic endeavour making a real-world impact on our society.

“I relish the challenge of supporting both academic and student entrepreneurs to realise their creative potential and using my personal experience to guide them as they pursue their own ambitious paths.”

