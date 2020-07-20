  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue July 21 2020

Acciona team chosen for $2.8bn Vancouver subway

18 hours A joint venture of Acciona and Ghella has been named as preferred proponent for the Broadway Subway project in Vancouver, Canada.

The team will design, build and partially finance the project, which involves a 5.7km extension of the Millennium Line, from VCC-Clark Station to Broadway and Arbutus. It will provide a SkyTrain service to British Columbia’s second-largest jobs centre, growing residential communities, health services and an emerging innovation and research hub.

The project budget is CA$2.83bn (£1.66bn), funded and delivered by the government of British Columbia, with contributions from the government of Canada and the city of Vancouver.

Acciona-Ghella Joint Venture will now enter into final contract negotiations with the Province of British Columbia.

The full team comprises:

  • Proponent and design-build contractor - Acciona Infrastructure Canada/Ghella Canada;
  • Design - IBI Group Professional Services (Canada)/Dialog BC Architecture Engineering Interior Design Planning/Mott MacDonald Canada/Ingenieria Especializada Obra Civil e Industrial;
  • Systems integration contractor - Acciona Infrastructure Canada/Ghella Canada/Parsons;
  • Tunnel contractor - Acciona Infrastructure Canada/Ghella Canada.

Transportation Investment Corporation (TI Corp) is leading the delivery of the Broadway Subway Project on behalf of British Columbia’s Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure.

Construction is scheduled to start this year, with the line going into service in 2025.

