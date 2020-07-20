Acciona team chosen for $2.8bn Vancouver subway

The team will design, build and partially finance the project, which involves a 5.7km extension of the Millennium Line, from VCC-Clark Station to Broadway and Arbutus. It will provide a SkyTrain service to British Columbia’s second-largest jobs centre, growing residential communities, health services and an emerging innovation and research hub.

The project budget is CA$2.83bn (£1.66bn), funded and delivered by the government of British Columbia, with contributions from the government of Canada and the city of Vancouver.

Acciona-Ghella Joint Venture will now enter into final contract negotiations with the Province of British Columbia.

The full team comprises:

Proponent and design-build contractor - Acciona Infrastructure Canada/Ghella Canada;

Design - IBI Group Professional Services (Canada)/Dialog BC Architecture Engineering Interior Design Planning/Mott MacDonald Canada/Ingenieria Especializada Obra Civil e Industrial;

Systems integration contractor - Acciona Infrastructure Canada/Ghella Canada/Parsons;

Tunnel contractor - Acciona Infrastructure Canada/Ghella Canada.

Transportation Investment Corporation (TI Corp) is leading the delivery of the Broadway Subway Project on behalf of British Columbia’s Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure.

Construction is scheduled to start this year, with the line going into service in 2025.

