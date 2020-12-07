Acquisition adds 1,600 site huts to Wernick’s fleet

Photo caption: Wernick Hire’s regional director for Scotland Ricky Wedlock (centre-back) and Lochgelly depot manager Stuart Walker-McInnes (far left) welcome the new team.

As part of the acquisition of Purvis's Thistle business, Wernick has also purchased 2.5 acres of concreted yard surrounding the existing Lochgelly depot, which supplies the central belt of Scotland. This will take the depot to a size of 3.9 acres.

A new eight bay modular office will also be manufactured and delivered from sister company Wernick Buildings.

Wernick Group chairman David Wernick said: “This acquisition brings Wernick Hire’s investment in new hire fleet to £12 million pounds in Scotland for 2020 and we welcome the eight new members of staff who have joined us from Robert Purvis.”

Other investments by Wernick in Scotland includes £1m spend by Wernick Power Solutions on new generators for the hire market and half a million spent on capital works to its Coatbridge depot. Subject to planning, Wernick is also looking to invest a further £4m on sites for its Inverness and Dundee depots.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk