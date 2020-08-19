Acquisition for turf specialist

STRI CEO Mark Godfrey (left), EPG md Paul Culleton (centre) and STRI director Lee Penrose (right)

EPG has been working with STRI Group for several years on water management and contaminated land projects. They have worked together at some of the most high-profile sporting venues in the UK.

Founded in Warrington in 1998, EPG will continue to operate under the EPG brand.

EPG managing director Paul Culleton said: “Joining STRI Group provides the perfect platform for EPG to expand its innovative design services to its current and broader client base. Our combined commitment to research, testing and training will underpin our market leading status, epitomised by detailed development of smart technologies for the environmental and green infrastructure sectors.”

STRI director Lee Penrose said: “The combined expertise of our teams presents a unique offering to clients and sectors new and old.”

