Acquisition takes Balmoral Tanks into service sector

Balmoral said it plans to retain the current management and workforce of 25, integrating WET into its own company structure.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Established in 1992, WET operates throughout the UK and has been providing legionella sampling and risk assessments, water hygiene monitoring services, tank cleaning and remedial works since the first edition of the Approved Code of Practice L8 was published by the Health & Safety Exceutive in 1991.

Balmoral Tanks, part of Aberdeen-based Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd, opened a new £10m factory in South Yorkshire in January 2018 with an epoxy coating line and in-line shot blasting.

Managing director Allan Joyce said: “Our stake in WET provides a platform to extend our service offering to our global client base. To date in 2018 almost one third of our UK manufactured products have been exported around the world.

“We have known the management team at WET for many years and admire the way in which they have built an excellent reputation. The core values of their business are very much aligned with Balmoral and we look forward to building on their strengths and taking the company forward.”

He added: “The acquisition underpins Balmoral’s strategy of differentiation in the market place. Our ambition of being the number one tank design, manufacturing and services company in the world has been strengthened with the ability to provide a range of water treatment services and we look forward to an increasingly exciting future for the company.”