Acquisitions fuel Naylor growth

Naylor Industries plc, which makes clay, concrete and plastic drainage products increased its turnover by 35% in the year to 28th February 2022 to £69.8m (2021: £51.7m – 2020: £55.6m).

During the year, the company made two acquisitions: Gainsborough-based Schauenburg Technical Solutions in August 2021 and Slaithwaite-based D&B Injection Moulding in February 2022. As a result of these acquisitions, Naylor has added a permanent formwork system, Novoform, and a range of electrical glands to its product portfolio. Since the year-end, the company made the further acquisition of Burnley-based Tuffpipes.

During the year to February 2022, Naylor invested heavily £5.7m in plant and premises, including an automated concrete lintel plant at Barugh Green and a site at Garforth for concrete fencing manufacture. Despite the disruption associated with integrating acquisitions and commissioning new equipment, profitability progressed steadily as the business emerged from the pandemic, with underlying profit before tax of £4.1m (2021: £2.9m).

Chief executive Edward Naylor, fourth-generation owner of the Barnsley-based family business, said: “The year has been encouraging, with buoyancy returning to our core construction, utilities and infrastructure markets. Supply chains have been challenging, with cost increases and material shortages, but I think we have dealt with these reasonably well. We have been pleased to see the impact of recent capital investment in terms of increased productivity.”

