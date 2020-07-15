Actavo opens shoring operation in Glasgow

The company has 23 branches in the UK and its shoring operations in Uxbridge, Raunds and Birmingham have now been joined by Glasgow. The company’s UK shoring operation is focused on a range of trenching products including trench boxes, manhole boxes, closing panels, trench sheets, walers, struts, edge protection and fall arrest systems.

The existing shoring business was established in 2012 and has secured contracts throughout the south of the UK. Opportunities in Scotland have presented the company with its next move further north.

Peter Bavister, director of shoring UK, said: “We are delighted to announce that we are pressing forward with our growth plans and it is strong testament to the resilience and stability of Actavo Hire and Sales to be doing so given the current situation around the world. We are confident that we have the resources and demand to make this another success in our Shoring Division.”

Shoring operations in Glasgow have opened this week and are based in an existing Actavo Hire & Sales branch.

