Aecom, Mace and WSP picked for professional services framework

A collaboration between Hampshire County Council, Devon County Council and Manchester City Council, this public sector framework will allow access for all public bodies operating in the southwest, southeast, northwest and midland regions of England, as well as Wales.

The framework is divided into three regional lots: Aecom, Mace and WSP have been selected for Lot 1 (the southwest) and Lot 3 (northwest, midlands and Wales). Mace alone has been selected for Lot 2 (London & the southeast).

Services delivered via the framework will be full multi-disciplinary consultancy covering project management, lead designer, architecture, multi-disciplinary engineering, cost management, health & safety, sustainability and other specialist technical services.

SCF Group’s deputy lead Jon Williams said: “SCF is delighted to launch this offer to clients and we trust it will give them rapid access to top consultants to initiate important projects. I trust the Professional Services framework will significantly assist the key government construction initiatives to deliver excellent outcomes more swiftly.”

To date, SCF has delivered projects with a value in excess of £6bn to more than 100 clients.

